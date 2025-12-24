US auto safety agency investigates Tesla Model 3 doors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. auto safety regulator has launched a defect investigation into Tesla Model 3 sedans, citing concerns that emergency door release controls may be difficult to locate or use in a crisis.

The probe covers roughly 179,071 vehicles from the 2022 model year, following a defect petition claiming the mechanical door releases are hidden, unlabeled, and not intuitive—especially for rear-seat passengers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla’s vehicles primarily use electronic door latches, but mechanical releases are included for emergencies or power failures. Experts have long raised concerns that these manual releases are not consistently visible or easy to operate.

This investigation follows recent lawsuits against Tesla over crashes in Model S and Cybertruck vehicles, where occupants allegedly could not exit due to door design flaws.

The opening of a defect petition does not automatically trigger a recall, but it begins a regulatory review that could lead to further safety actions if defects are confirmed.

Last September, NHTSA also launched a preliminary evaluation into about 174,290 Model Y cars over reports of electronic door handles failing.

News.Az