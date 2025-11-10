Tesla’s Cybertruck chief Siddhant Awasthi leaves after 8 years at company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla’s head of the Cybertruck program, Siddhant Awasthi, has announced his departure after more than eight years with the U.S. electric vehicle maker.

Awasthi, who began his career at Tesla as an intern, played a key role in taking the Cybertruck from concept to large-scale production, overseeing engineering, product strategy, quality, and supply chain management, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Eight years ago, when I started as an intern, I never dreamed I’d one day lead the Cybertruck program,” Awasthi wrote in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

He also took over Tesla’s Model 3 program in July.

The departure comes as Tesla faces a slowdown in electric vehicle sales after record third-quarter deliveries and as Cybertruck sales struggle despite recent discounts on inventory vehicles.

According to a U.S. recall filing, 46,096 Cybertrucks were built between the model’s November 2023 debut and early 2025.

News.Az