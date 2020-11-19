US becomes 1st country to pass quarter of a million COVID-19 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has hit another macabre milestone by becoming the first country in the world to pass a quarter of a million COVID-19 fatalities, Daily Sabah reports.

Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages across the U.S. at an unrelenting pace. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the U.S. has doubled in the past month and set new records every day this week. As of Tuesday, nearly 77,000 were hospitalized with the virus. Newly confirmed infections per day in the U.S. have exploded more than 80% over the past two weeks to the highest levels on record, with the daily count running close to 160,000 on average. Cases are on the rise in all 50 states. The country last week surpassed 11 million total infections, just eight days after reaching the 10 million mark. Deaths are averaging to more than 1,155 per day, the highest in months.

The out-of-control surge is leading governors and mayors across the U.S. to grudgingly issue mask mandates, limit the size of private and public gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving, ban indoor restaurant dining, close gyms, or restrict the hours and capacity of bars, stores, and other businesses.

COVID-19 has infected more than 55 million people worldwide, with nearly 1.3 million deaths. Europe remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for 46% of new global cases and 49% of deaths last week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). While infection rates in Europe have slowed, the WHO on Wednesday said the death rate went up by 18% last week from the previous week.

News.Az