US bomber arrives at UK base amid Iran war

A 146-foot B-1 Lancer bomber arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday evening after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer granted permission for defensive US operations against Iranian missile sites to be launched from UK bases, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The development follows criticism of Starmer by US President Donald Trump and several British politicians, including Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, over what they described as a delay in allowing the use of UK military bases.

Starmer has defended his decision, stating that the proposed military action could have been unlawful and lacked a clear and well-considered plan.