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Iran seizes hundreds of Starlink devices

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Iran seizes hundreds of Starlink devices
Source: Anadolu Agency

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said it has confiscated hundreds of Starlink satellite internet systems, alleging they were smuggled into the country by the United States and Israel.

In a statement, the ministry said it would continue efforts to locate and seize what it described as illicit Starlink terminals until “all satellite internet systems serving the enemy are fully identified,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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The ministry added that acquiring or using Starlink devices is considered a crime during wartime and warned that those found in possession of the systems—especially individuals linked to or acting on behalf of adversaries—could face the most severe penalties.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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