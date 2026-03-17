Iran seizes hundreds of Starlink devices

In a statement, the ministry said it would continue efforts to locate and seize what it described as illicit Starlink terminals until “all satellite internet systems serving the enemy are fully identified,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The ministry added that acquiring or using Starlink devices is considered a crime during wartime and warned that those found in possession of the systems—especially individuals linked to or acting on behalf of adversaries—could face the most severe penalties.