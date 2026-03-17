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Poland rules out sending troops to Iran, Tusk says

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Poland rules out sending troops to Iran, Tusk says
Photo: Reuters

Donald Tusk said Poland will not send troops to Iran, stressing that the conflict does not directly impact the country’s security.

Tusk noted that Poland’s allies, including the United States, understand Warsaw’s position. He added that the government has no plans to deploy land, air, or naval forces to the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Instead, Poland remains focused on strengthening its defenses at home, particularly around the Baltic Sea, amid ongoing security concerns linked to the war in Ukraine.

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The comments come as Washington has urged allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, while several European countries have also shown reluctance to get involved.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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