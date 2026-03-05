Britain sending additional Typhoon jets to Qatar: PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain is sending four more Typhoon fighter jets to join its squadron in Qatar to strengthen defensive operations in the country and across the Middle East region, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at a press conference on Thursday.

Starmer said Britain's Wildcat helicopters equipped with anti-drone capabilities are set to arrive in Cyprus on Friday. The country's defense secretary is currently in Cyprus to coordinate operations, and the HMS Dragon warship is being deployed to the Mediterranean, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Britain had already deployed additional military capabilities to the Middle East well before the military strikes against Iran launched by the United States and Israel, Starmer said.

According to the prime minister, Britain moved defensive assets, including fighter jets, air defense missiles, advanced radar and counter-drone systems, to Cyprus and Qatar throughout January and February.

He added that the British government is working with airlines, travel companies and foreign governments to bring back British nationals.

More than 4,000 people have returned to the United Kingdom on commercial flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with seven additional flights scheduled to depart the UAE for Britain on Thursday. Meanwhile, the first charter flight from Oman departed early Thursday afternoon, and more charter flights are expected in the coming days, according to Starmer.

