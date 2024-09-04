US boosts South Sudan fight against Mpox

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Juba has delivered 96 Mpox test kits to the South Sudan National Public Health Laboratory, marking a critical step in strengthening the country’s capacity to detect and respond to outbreaks.

The kits, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are part of a broader initiative to enhance public health preparedness in South Sudan.In a statement on Wednesday, the US Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler, underscored the significance of the support.According to the statement, the US Embassy will also continue to support Juba through technical assistance, including the CDC’s involvement in the South Sudan Field Epidemiology Training Program. The program has trained 177 field epidemiologists, who were now integral to the country’s disease surveillance system.The US support highlights the ongoing commitment to improving health outcomes in South Sudan, while also urging the transitional government to increase its investment in the health sector.“United States will continue its support of life-saving medical care for the South Sudanese people,” the statement reads.“At the same time, we call on the transitional government to increase its use of public revenue to support the health sector.”

News.Az