US, China begin new round of trade talks in Malaysia

The United States and China launched a new round of economic andtrade talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday.

The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, while the US side is headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

The two teams will “consult on important issues in China–US economic and trade relations,” the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Thursday, noting the talks follow the consensus reached in several phone conversations between the nations’ leaders earlier this year.

This meeting marks the fifth round of discussions between the two sides, following previous sessions in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid.

In August, Washington and Beijing agreed to a temporary tariff truce lasting until November 10 — the third such pause since former President Donald Trump raised tariffs to 145% before later reducing them. China had increased its own tariffs on US goods to as high as 125%.

The talks are taking place ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which Malaysia will host from Sunday to Tuesday.

