US, China trade envoys hold talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit

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Top trade delegations from the US and China held talks in South Korea on Wednesday ahead of a much-anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The two sides conducted candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on resolving economic and trade issues of mutual concern and further expanding practical cooperation.

The delegations were headed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

News.Az