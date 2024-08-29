US chipmaker Nvidia reports record quarterly revenues amid AI demand surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

US-based chipmaker Nvidia posted record quarterly revenues amid booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI), according to its financial results statement released Wednesday.

The California-based company posted record revenue of $30 billion for the second quarter of 2025 fiscal year ended July 28, up 122% from $13.5 billion in the same period last year.The company said it also saw record quarterly data center revenue of $26.3 billion, which soared 154% from the same period of 2023."NVIDIA achieved record revenues as global data centers are in full throttle to modernize the entire computing stack with accelerated computing and generative AI," founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in the statement."Across the entire stack and ecosystem, we are helping frontier model makers to consumer internet services, and now enterprises. Generative AI will revolutionize every industry," he added.Net income, meanwhile, soared a massive 168% to almost $16.6 billion in the second quarter from approximately $6.2 billion in the same period last year.

