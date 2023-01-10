US company to produce anti-drone systems for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

L3Harris Technologies, a U.S. aerospace and defense company, has received a $40 million Department of Defense contract to deliver 14 Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) multi-purpose weapons systems to strengthen Ukrainian security defense efforts, the company said in a press release, News.Az reports.

The portable VAMPIRE kit will allow Ukraine's ground forces to target and shoot down enemy drones and defend against adversary ground threats. The systems ordered by DoD are tailored to provide critical defense assets to help Ukraine protect against attacks on civilian infrastructure, the company said.

"We've invested in procurement, testing, and certification since August so VAMPIRE production can begin without delay. We're committed to supporting a U.S. strategic partner with a robust capability,” L3Harris official Luke Savoie said.

News.Az