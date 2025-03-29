US conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. military reportedly launched 26 fresh airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa and other provinces on Friday evening, killing at least one and injuring three others.

Eight airstrikes were launched on the Al-Sawad area in southern Sanaa, and 18 airstrikes targeted several parts of the provinces of Saada and al-Jawf, al-Masirah TV said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The U.S. side has yet to comment on the incident.

Earlier in the day, al-Masirah TV reported that the U.S. military launched more than 40 airstrikes on Yemen on Friday before dawn, targeting Sanaa International Airport, the Command Camp, the Sarif area and the Jarban site in the Sanhan area, as well as several other places in northern provinces.

One person was wounded, it said.

The strikes before dawn occurred a few hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missile attacks at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel and a military target south of Tel Aviv on Thursday afternoon.

Tensions between the Houthis and the U.S. military have escalated since Washington began its air attack on the Houthi-held areas in northern Yemen on March 15. The attack followed Houthi threats to resume attacks on Israeli targets unless humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that U.S. airstrikes against the Houthis would continue.

News.Az