US Congress members briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

The members of the working group of the Milli Majlis on Azerbaijan-US interparliamentary relations have met with a group of US congressional aides, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, head of the Azerbaijan-US interparliamentary relations working group Samad Seyidov highlighted the relations of Azerbaijan with the United States of America.

The committee chairman shed light on the pressures of several Western circles and international organizations on Azerbaijan after liberating Azerbaijan's lands from occupation and securing its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the peace process, the importance of the agreement reached with Armenia on the return of four occupied villages of Azerbaijan, the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping forces from the country, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the establishment of sustainable peace in the region, the national interests of Azerbaijan, multiculturalism, tolerance traditions of the country and other issues.

The participants shared their views on the prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US.

