Trump announces immediate Israel-Lebanon talks to resolve conflict
- 1055348
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/trump-announces-immediate-israel-lebanon-talks-to-resolve-conflict Copied
©OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP
US President Donald Trump has announced that high-level talks between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to take place today, Thursday, April 16, 2026, News.Az reports, citing This is Beirut.
The announcement marks a significant diplomatic push by the administration to secure a lasting settlement as the regional conflict continues to strain the Middle East.
By Leyla Şirinova