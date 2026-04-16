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Trump announces immediate Israel-Lebanon talks to resolve conflict

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Trump announces immediate Israel-Lebanon talks to resolve conflict
©OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP

US President Donald Trump has announced that high-level talks between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to take place today, Thursday, April 16, 2026, News.Az reports, citing This is Beirut.

The announcement marks a significant diplomatic push by the administration to secure a lasting settlement as the regional conflict continues to strain the Middle East.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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