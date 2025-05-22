US considers withdrawing 4,500 troops from South Korea

According to The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, the Trump administration is contemplating the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops from South Korea, citing defense officials familiar with the discussions.

According to the sources, an option being developed by the Pentagon is to relocate approximately 4,500 service members to different areas within the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam. Since his first term, US President Donald Trump has weighed changing America's military presence in South Korea, which currently maintains around 28,500 troops. The strategy is being drafted for Trump's review as part of an informal assessment of North Korea policy, according to two officials.

The plan hasn't yet been presented to Trump and represents just one of multiple options under consideration by senior leadership conducting the review, the sources noted.