News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Troops
Tag:
Troops
Zelenskyy cites three reasons Ukraine won’t send troops to Greenland
20 Jan 2026-22:02
Germany to deploy reconnaissance troops to Greenland, says government
14 Jan 2026-23:30
Why China needs Africa
31 Dec 2025-15:55
Azerbaijan's president approves law on internal troops
25 Dec 2025-19:41
Romania urges the US to reverse troop drawdown
06 Nov 2025-21:59
US withdraws some troops from Eastern Europe
29 Oct 2025-21:43
US to deploy 200 troops to Israel for Gaza task force, no operations in Gaza
10 Oct 2025-05:16
Illinois files lawsuit against Trump over National Guard deployment
06 Oct 2025-22:03
Trump announces plans to send troops to Portland
27 Sep 2025-18:49
Meloni says Italy won't send troops to Ukraine
04 Sep 2025-21:59
Latest News
Imran Khan loses most vision in one eye, lawyer says
The Sahel revolts: France’s African order collapses
Stellantis revives diesel models in Europe amid EV slowdown
US may add Alibaba to China military-linked firms list
Dubai's DP World replaces chairman over Epstein links
Bessent urges Congress to pass crypto rules bill this spring
TotalEnergies posts refining losses in France, CEO says
Citi’s former Russian unit to rebrand as RenCap Bank
Geneva to host new round of Ukraine-Russia talks
Why food security is emerging as a new geopolitical weapon
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31