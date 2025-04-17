US delegation joins Ukraine peace talks in Paris to help end war with Russia

US delegation joins Ukraine peace talks in Paris to help end war with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. delegation comprising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg, and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff met with senior Ukrainian officials in Paris to explore potential solutions for ending the Russia-Ukraine war, officials reported on Thursday.

Kellogg said he held “very productive meetings” with Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Elysee Palace, where they focused efforts to stop the conflict, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Rubio said they arrived in Paris with a clear objective: “Secure real, practical solutions to end the Russia-Ukraine war.”

He emphasized that the mission aligns with US President Donald Trump’s goal to “end this war and stop the unnecessary bloodshed.”

The talks align with recent US efforts to promote an unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and to work closely with allies to construct a long-term security framework for Ukraine.

News.Az