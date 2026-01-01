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Marines
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A pro-Iran hacker group called Handala says it has published the personal details of 2,379 US Marine Corps personnel deployed in the Persian Gulf region.28 Apr 2026-17:05
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A pro-Iran hacking group calling itself Handala has claimed it has obtained the identities of tens of thousands of US Navy personnel, in what it described as retaliation for alleged crimes committed during what it termed the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, including the killing of schoolchildren in Minab.28 Apr 2026-10:33
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The Pentagon is deploying an amphibious assault ship along with a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to the Middle East due to the ongoing tensions with Iran, according to U.S. news outlets reporting on Friday.14 Mar 2026-01:58
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