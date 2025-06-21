US deploys B-2 stealth bombers to Guam amid rising tensions with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six B-2 Spirit stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri appear to be heading toward a U.S. Air Force base in Guam, according to flight tracking data and air traffic control communications.

The bombers apparently refueled after launching from Missouri, suggesting they launched without full fuel tanks due to a heavy onboard payload, which could be bunker-buster bombs, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

The B-2 can carry two 15-ton bunker-buster bombs—which only the U.S. possesses. Experts say the bombs could be critical to targeting Iran’s most heavily fortified nuclear site: Fordow.

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital that "destroying [Fordow] from the air is a job only the U.S. can do."

According to Jonathan Ruhe, Director of Foreign Policy for JINSA, the bunker-busters are designed to use the force of gravity to "penetrate through any mixture of earth, rock, and concrete before the bomb itself then explodes" underground. The explosion that ensues could take out the target fully or "collapse the structure" around the target "without necessarily obliterating it," he explained.

President Donald Trump, who has said he will make a decision on U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, is expected to return to the White House on Saturday afternoon. The president is expected to receive intelligence briefings with the National Security Council on Saturday and Sunday as he considers possible actions against Iran.

Recently, the president appeared to publicly disagree with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, stating she was "wrong" when she testified in March that there is "no evidence" Iran is building a nuclear weapon. Gabbard later responded to the apparent controversy, saying that "the dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division."

"America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree," Gabbard added in her post on X.

