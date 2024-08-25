U.S. deploys new forces to the Middle East - MAP
Recent data indicates a significant increase in U.S. naval forces in the Middle East . The American fleet has deployed numerous assets in the region, showcasing a formidable presence capable of confronting almost any country in the world. The map reveals that several strike groups, including the USS Abraham Lincoln and Roosevelt carrier groups, are positioned in the Mediterranean Sea and the Persian Gulf, alongside other significant assets like destroyers and submarines. This expansion of U.S. presence in strategically vital waters highlights the readiness of the United States to respond swiftly to threats and protect its interests in the region, as reported by News.Az .