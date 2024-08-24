US deploys reconnaissance plane to Europe to monitor Russian activities

The United States has deployed an RC-135U reconnaissance plane to Europe to observe Russian activities.

The aircraft, which landed at the UK's Mildenhall air base on August 18 after departing from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, is equipped to gather technical intelligence on adversary radar systems, News.Az reports citing foreign media On August 20, the RC-135U conducted a six-hour reconnaissance flight over the Baltic region, which borders Russia.The deployment underscores ongoing efforts to monitor and assess Russian military movements and capabilities.

