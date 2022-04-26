+ ↺ − 16 px

US diplomats returned to Ukraine today for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the matter, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The diplomats crossed into the country from Poland and traveled to the western city of Lviv for a day trip, according to the source.

The visit comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the US would send diplomats into the country starting this week when he visited the Ukrainian capital over the weekend.

The department plans to reassess the security situation for the diplomats’ day trips into Lviv constantly, the source said.

The department is also reexamining the security situation in Ukraine more broadly after Russia bombed five railway stations in central and western Ukraine on Monday, according to the source and another source familiar with the discussions. The attacks that rocked the railway stations just hours after Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin completed their visit to Kyiv.

