US does not rule out arrests of migrants in schools

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be able to detain illegal immigrants with criminal records in educational and medical facilities if necessary.

This was stated by Thomas Homan, whom the new American President Donald Trump appointed responsible for border security and the deportation of illegal immigrants, News.Az citing the ABC On air, the official was asked to explain the decision of the American authorities and was asked what kind of criminals ICE expects to find in schools."How many members of the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) gang are 14 to 17 years old? Many," Homan responded. "Name another law enforcement agency that is prohibited from entering schools, doctors' offices, or medical campuses. No other agency has that standard. It will be done by highly trained officers, and there will be oversight when it comes to these sensitive areas," he added."ICE officers should have discretion, and if they determine that there is a national security threat or a public safety threat coming from one of these facilities, they should have the ability to make an arrest," Homan said.

