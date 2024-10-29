US: Dry fall triggers upstate wildfire, warnings across New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire in the Hudson Valley, the US State of New York, is underscoring the dangers of brush fires during this time of year.

Crews in Ulster County were finishing up mitigation efforts on the more than 55-acre fire as state officials said there is a "high" danger level for brush fires.

On day five of the wildfire in Plattekill, there was some good news to share. Fire crews had practically contained the blaze, and will be wrapping up operations soon.With that being said, the risk for fire remains – not just in Ulster County, but across New York state.“I actually live on the other side of the hill here. I saw the glow,” Plattekill Fire Department First Asst. Chief Keith Way Jr. said.That was late Thursday night; the brush fire burned at Hemlock Ridge in Ulster County. A Mesonet camera in the area showed smoke from the fire.“It’s very treacherous up there with it being four different levels of different rock faces,” Way said.The Plattekill Fire Department called in personnel from 61 other departments across four counties.“A lot of it's on foot," Way explained. "We’ve been using the UTVs, which are roughly between 55 and 75 gallons at a clip going up the mountain.”More than 50,000 gallons of water was used to knock down the flames that tore through 46 acres. Fortunately, there were no structures in harm's way.“If it’s an open flame, I just wouldn’t use it," Way advised.While the cause is unknown, fire officials said it’s been an extremely dry fall.The Plattekill town supervisor placed a ban on open burning as a result. As local crews concluded their work, state forest rangers will remain on the scene in the coming days to monitor any additional flareups or anything that needs attention for the foreseeable future.

News.Az