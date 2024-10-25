US election race tied 48%-48% between Trump and Harris, NYT poll shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remains extremely tight, a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College shows, with each candidate holding 48 percent of the popular vote as the election nears, News.Az reports citing Investing.

With millions of Americans already casting ballots, Harris faces an uphill battle, the New York Times reports. Historically, Democrats have enjoyed a popular vote lead, even when losing in the Electoral College, but the Harris campaign hoped to establish a stronger national margin to boost her odds in swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. However, the latest figures indicate an electorate that remains deeply divided.Over the past three months, Harris and Trump have remained in a deadlock despite significant national developments. Harris had a slight lead in early October, at 49 percent to Trump’s 46 percent, but this edge has since eroded. While within the poll’s margin of error, the overall trend in national polling shows a tighter race as Election Day draws near.The real decision will come down to a handful of battleground states, where both candidates have channeled substantial time and resources. Polls in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin indicate an equally close contest.Both campaigns see this final national poll as both challenging and hopeful, depending on the issue at hand.For Trump, immigration has emerged as a key issue with rising importance among voters, with 15 percent now identifying it as their top concern, up from 12 percent. Trump has emphasized immigration heavily, pointing to the Biden administration’s record and pledging “the largest deportation in American history” as part of his closing campaign message. Trump’s approach seems effective with the public, as voters trust him over Harris to handle immigration by an 11-point margin.Voter pessimism about the country’s direction is another concern for Harris’s campaign, as only 28 percent feel the U.S. is on the right path—historically a warning sign for the incumbent party.Harris, however, is gaining ground on some other key issues. She has managed to close the gap on the economy, the top priority for voters, where Trump’s previous 13-point advantage has now narrowed to six points.Her stance on abortion access, a major theme in her campaign, also resonates, with voters giving her a 16-point lead over Trump in protecting these rights. This focus could prove influential as she seeks broader support among women.Moreover, Harris has more room to grow her base. While 15 percent of voters remain undecided, she is currently leading within this group, 42 percent to 32 percent.Just two weeks ago, Trump held a slight advantage among undecided voters, but Harris’s appeal has strengthened in recent days. With such a high number of persuadable voters still in play, the next few days may prove decisive for both candidates.

News.Az