US envoy Witkoff to meet Qatari PM to discuss Gaza war ceasefire plan

United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Ibiza, Spain, in a new effort to mediate an end to the conflict in Gaza, Axios reported on Saturday.

Two sources familiar with the talks stated that the US and Qatar are working on a comprehensive plan that involves releasing all the hostages held by Hamas and ending hostilities between the militant group and Israel. The plan could be proposed within the next two weeks and potentially delay Israel's plan to seize control of Gaza City, News.Az reports.

Furthermore, it was said that the administration of President Donald Trump wanted an "all or nothing" deal that would end the war permanently, instead of a "piecemeal" deal. The White House, on the other hand, did not comment on the report.

