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US forces board sanctioned tanker in Asia Pacific - VIDEO

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US forces board sanctioned tanker in Asia Pacific - VIDEO
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US forces have boarded the sanctioned tanker M/T Tifani overnight in the Asia Pacific region as part of efforts to disrupt vessels allegedly providing support to Iran, according to the Department of War, News.Az reports.

In a statement posted on X, the Department of War said: “As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran – anywhere they operate.”

"International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain," it added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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