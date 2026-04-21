US forces board sanctioned tanker in Asia Pacific - VIDEO

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US forces have boarded the sanctioned tanker M/T Tifani overnight in the Asia Pacific region as part of efforts to disrupt vessels allegedly providing support to Iran, according to the Department of War, News.Az reports.

In a statement posted on X, the Department of War said: “As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran – anywhere they operate.”

"International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain," it added.

Overnight, U.S. forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned M/T Tifani without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.⁰⁰As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit… pic.twitter.com/EGwDe3dBI3 — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) April 21, 2026

News.Az