DR Congo reports over 130 suspected Ebola deaths amid new outbreak

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Around 131 suspected deaths and 513 suspected cases have been reported in the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Roger Kamba said Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a special briefing in Kinshasa after returning from the affected area, Roger Kamba said the deaths were recorded in the affected zones but cautioned that not all were necessarily caused by Ebola.

"These are suspected deaths, and investigations are underway to determine which are actually linked to the disease," he said.

Congolese health authorities declared a new Ebola outbreak in the eastern province of Ituri on May 15, the country's 17th since 1976. Cases have also been confirmed in the neighboring North Kivu, said Roger Kamba.

He said the outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which is considered less deadly than the Zaire strain, adding that the Democratic Republic of the Congo has extensive experience responding to Ebola.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

International spread has already been documented, with two confirmed cases reported in Kampala on May 15 and 16 following travel from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Both confirmed cases were admitted to intensive care units in Kampala, said the organization on Sunday.

Neighboring countries, including Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania, have stepped up surveillance, border screening and emergency preparedness measures.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday declared the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of continental security.

News.Az