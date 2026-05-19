Explosions reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz amid air defence activity

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Explosions were reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday afternoon, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency, which said the cause of the incident remains unknown. The island, located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, has recently seen heightened military and security activity, with no official confirmation yet from Iranian authorities.

The report comes amid earlier sightings of drones over the island and activation of air defence systems, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked Tasnim News Agency, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

Local media also reported that air defence systems on Qeshm Island were activated on multiple occasions, while footage circulated showing pro-government gatherings chanting anti-Israel and anti-United Arab Emirates slogans.

The developments follow recent regional tensions and reports of possible US military action against Iran, which were later postponed after discussions with Gulf leaders. US President Donald Trump said he had originally planned airstrikes but halted them after requests from leaders including those of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iranian media have not confirmed the cause of the reported explosions, and investigations are ongoing. The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global shipping route, and any escalation in the area is closely monitored due to its strategic importance for global energy supplies.

News.Az