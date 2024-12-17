US forces strike Houthi command and control facility in Yemen

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it conducted a precision airstrike against a key command and control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana’a, Yemen.

In a post on X, the CENTCOM said that the targeted facility was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, News.Az reports.“The strike reflects CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment to protect U.S. and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping,” the post read.

