US goods trade deficit rises 14.9% to highest since March 2022

The US goods trade deficit increased 14.9% to $108.2 billion in September, as reported in data released Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The number marked the highest amount since March 2022.

The trade deficit for goods in September increased $14 billion from $94.2 billion in August, said the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau.

The market expectation for the figure was to show a deficit of $95.9 billion.

In September, exports of goods totaled $174.2 billion, $3.6 billion less than August exports.

Imports of goods in September were approximately $282.4 billion -- $10.4 billion more than August imports.

