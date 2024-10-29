US goods trade deficit rises 14.9% to highest since March 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US goods trade deficit increased 14.9% to $108.2 billion in September, as reported in data released Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The number marked the highest amount since March 2022.The trade deficit for goods in September increased $14 billion from $94.2 billion in August, said the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau.The market expectation for the figure was to show a deficit of $95.9 billion.In September, exports of goods totaled $174.2 billion, $3.6 billion less than August exports.Imports of goods in September were approximately $282.4 billion -- $10.4 billion more than August imports.

