US goods trade deficit rises 14.9% to highest since March 2022
The US goods trade deficit increased 14.9% to $108.2 billion in September, as reported in data released Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The number marked the highest amount since March 2022.
The trade deficit for goods in September increased $14 billion from $94.2 billion in August, said the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau.
The market expectation for the figure was to show a deficit of $95.9 billion.
In September, exports of goods totaled $174.2 billion, $3.6 billion less than August exports.
Imports of goods in September were approximately $282.4 billion -- $10.4 billion more than August imports.