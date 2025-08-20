US government considering 10% Intel stake, White House confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House announced Tuesday that the Trump administration is negotiating a potential deal for the US government to acquire a 10% stake in semiconductor giant Intel.

"The president wants to put America's needs first, both from a national security and economic perspective," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The potential deal could involve swapping government grants for Intel shares, according to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The highly unusual move could help Intel as it struggles to compete with rivals like Nvidia, Samsung and TSMC, particularly in the booming artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.

