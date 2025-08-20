US halts visa processing in Zimbabwe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe has suspended most visa processing as of August 7, 2025, citing ongoing concerns with the Zimbabwean government. This decision impacts a broad range of applicants.

While the move is not a full travel ban, it creates significant challenges for travelers and students planning to go to the United States, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The suspension of U.S. visa services marks a notable shift in American diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe. Although the embassy has stated that it is addressing concerns with the government, this pause impacts people across different sectors, particularly students and those planning to travel for business or tourism.

Zimbabwe has seen a notable increase in students applying to U.S. universities in recent years. Many students, like Angella Chirombo’s son, who received a scholarship to study at Michigan State University, were left in a difficult situation when the visa pause came into effect. Chirombo, along with other parents, had already made financial arrangements, but the suspension has disrupted the travel plans for many.

The halt in visa processing has left numerous students waiting for interviews that might not take place for weeks, if not months. Some families are now exploring alternatives like applying for visas at other U.S. embassies in nearby countries, such as Zambia and Namibia. However, for many, the additional travel expenses are an obstacle.

News.Az