US Helsinki Commission urges Biden to authorize Poland to down Russian missiles over Ukraine

Bipartisan leaders of the U.S. Helsinki Commission are urging President Biden to approve Poland's extension of its air defense capabilities to cover Ukraine, enabling the interception of Russian missiles under the premise of self-defense.

In an exclusive letter obtained by The Hill , Reps. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) and Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), the chair and ranking member of the commission, requested that Biden grant Poland the authority to intercept and neutralize missiles aimed at Ukraine, especially those posing a threat to Polish airspace, News.Az reports.The request is based on a push by Poland to use its air defense shields and possibly extend them, which would defend their skies against Russian missiles but also assist Ukraine in its defense.In November 2022, two Polish farmers were killed when an errant Ukrainian missile fell in Polish territory. In March, Russian missiles attacking Ukraine briefly crossed into Polish airspace.

