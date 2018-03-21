US hints at new sanctions on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We don’t preview our sanctions, but keep an eye on what will be coming forward in the coming weeks and months with regard to the United States and Russia," the White House press service cited her as saying, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Sanctions remain a tool in the toolkit of the United States and many other countries. It’s something that we don’t hesitate to use," Nauert stressed.

News.Az

