US House passes draft defense budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill on defense budget for 2023, which includes military aid to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing The Hill.

The chamber passed the bill with 329 votes, which provides for authorizing nearly $840 billion in defense spending for fiscal 2023. As many as 101 lawmakers voted against the measure.

A separate version of the annual defense policy bill still has to be considered in the Senate, and then both versions will be reconciled in conference committee before the bill makes its way through both chambers for final passage.

News.Az