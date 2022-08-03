US House Speaker Pelosi ends Taiwan visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday concluded her visit to Taiwan that infuriated Chinese officials.

The plane with Pelosi aboard took off from the airport of Taipei, according to data from the Flightradar24 flight tracking service, News.Az reports.

The next stop on the American politician’s itinerary should be Seoul.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday despite protests from Beijing. The visit was the first for such a high-profile American politician in the past 25 years.

News.Az