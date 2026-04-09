US House to vote on aviation safety bill next week
Source: Reuters
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote next week on a sweeping aviation safety reform bill to address dozens of recommendations issued after a January 2025 collision between an American Airlines (AAL.O) opens new tab regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Two House committees on March 26 voted unanimously on the legislation to require installation of collision prevention technologies on all military aircraft by 2031, except fighters, bombers and drones, and establish requirements for equipping collision mitigation technologies for civilian airplanes and helicopters.
By Faig Mahmudov