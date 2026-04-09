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US House to vote on aviation safety bill next week

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US House to vote on aviation safety bill next week
Source: Reuters

The U.S. House of Representatives ​is set to vote ‌next week on a sweeping aviation safety reform ​bill to address ​dozens of recommendations issued after ⁠a January 2025 ​collision between an American ​Airlines (AAL.O) opens new tab regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk ​helicopter that killed ​67 people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Two House committees on March ‌26 ⁠voted unanimously on the legislation to require installation of collision ​prevention technologies ​on ⁠all military aircraft by 2031, except ​fighters, bombers and ​drones, ⁠and establish requirements for equipping collision mitigation ⁠technologies ​for civilian ​airplanes and helicopters.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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