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At least four killed after train collides with school bus in Belgium - VIDEO

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At least four killed after train collides with school bus in Belgium - VIDEO
Source: AP

Four ​people, including two teenagers, were killed ‌in Belgium on Tuesday when a train crashed into a school bus on a level-crossing near the town of ​Buggenhout, according to Transport Minister Jean-Luc ​Crucke, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The victims also included the bus ⁠driver and an adult accompanying the pupils, Crucke said.

Two other people ​were also severely injured, he added.

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The accident occurred early on Tuesday at a level-crossing near Buggenhout station, ​about 23 kilometres (14.29 miles) from Brussels. ​Crucke said security cameras showed that the crossing's security ‌barriers ⁠had come down.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said on X that "it is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic accident that ​occurred in ​Buggenhout."

Spokespeople for ⁠the Belgian police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Belgium, ​where a dense railway network criss-crosses ​towns ⁠and villages, has a history of accidents at level-crossings.
Five people died in such accidents ⁠in ​2025, railway infrastructure operator Infrabel ​says on its website, the lowest number recorded since ​2020.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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