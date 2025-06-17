Yandex metrika counter

US, Iran discuss possibility of meeting this week

Source: Reuters

The White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to four sources briefed on the issue, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The objective would be to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and an end to the war between Israel and Iran.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

