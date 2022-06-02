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The White House
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The White House
White House defends US attack on boat from Venezuela as lawful
02 Dec 2025-05:50
White House preparing backup plans in case Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
03 Nov 2025-01:54
White House prepares order targeting banks as Trump claims discrimination
06 Aug 2025-23:46
US, Iran discuss possibility of meeting this week
17 Jun 2025-09:29
White House rejects demand for Statue of Liberty's return to France
18 Mar 2025-13:59
White House sees evidence confirming Azerbaijani plane shot down by Russian missile
27 Dec 2024-21:12
The White House announced another package of US security assistance to Ukraine. Here's what is in it
22 Jul 2022-20:07
US slaps sanction on God Nisanov
02 Jun 2022-17:12
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