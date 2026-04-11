US-Iran negotiations for permanent ceasefire start in Islamabad

High‑stakes talks between the United States and Iran commenced in the Pakistani capital on Saturday, with the goal of securing a permanent ceasefire after a two‑week temporary pause in hostilities. Official sources told Anadolu that the two delegations are holding separate meetings with Pakistani officials at a five‑star hotel to “make patch work” before any direct engagement between the two sides. “We cannot say at the moment when the two delegations will sit face‑to‑face. At the moment, they are holding talks with Pakistani officials,” the sources added.

Historic engagement

The “Islamabad Talks” – the most significant high‑level bilateral engagement between the US and Iran since 1979 – began shortly after separate meetings between the two delegations and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iran’s team is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and deputy to the National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani.

Mediation and expectations

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is representing Islamabad in the talks, assisted by army chief Gen. Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Pakistan secured a two‑week ceasefire on Wednesday after weeks of fighting that began on 28 February. The war has killed nearly 3,000 Iranians and at least 13 US servicemen, disrupted global energy markets and paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Türkiye, together with China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, supported Pakistan’s mediation efforts.