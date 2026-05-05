US KC-135 Stratotanker declares emergency, goes missing over Qatar

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A US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, commonly used as an aerial refueling “flying gas station” for military aircraft, transmitted a “7700” distress code indicating an in-flight emergency while operating over the Persian Gulf near Iran, according to data from Flightradar24.

The aircraft had departed from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates before its signal was lost while flying over Qatar, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

Reports indicate the tanker had been active in the Middle East in support of ongoing US military operations.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft circling in the airspace for some time before beginning a descent, suggesting a possible attempt to land. The precise cause of the emergency remains unknown, and there has been no official confirmation linking the incident to any hostile activity.

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported on the incident, citing Flightradar24 data. However, Iranian authorities have not issued any statement suggesting involvement in the situation.

🔴 یک فروند هواپیمای سوخت‌رسان KC-135R نیروی هوایی ایالات متحده آمریکا که از پایگاه هوایی الظفره امارات برخاسته بود، در حین پرواز بر فراز خلیج فارس، کد اضطراری ۷۷۰۰ را مخابره کرد.



🔹ارسال این کد به معنای وجود یک وضعیت اضطراری و فوری است که نیاز به فرود دارد. pic.twitter.com/o3HBB660hs — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) May 5, 2026

The US military has also not released any official update regarding the aircraft’s condition or status.

In a separate incident in March, a KC-135 was reportedly lost during an attack in western Iraq. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility, stating it had downed the aircraft “in defence of our country's sovereignty and airspace,” according to Reuters.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a military aircraft powered by four turbofan engines mounted under swept wings and used mainly for aerial refuelling. The aircraft has a cargo deck above the refuelling system, allowing it to carry both passengers and equipment, and is used to transfer fuel to other aircraft mid-air. It has been part of the US Air Force's operations for more than 60 years.

The aircraft allows fighter jets, bombers and other military planes to stay in the air longer and travel greater distances. It also supports aircraft from the US Navy, Marine Corps and allied countries.

The KC-135 is based on Boeing's 367-80 design, which also led to the development of the commercial Boeing 707 passenger aircraft. Hundreds of KC-135 aircraft remain in service with the US Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.

News.Az