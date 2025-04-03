US markets plunge following Trump's reciprocal tariffs plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wall Street has faced a COVID-like shock following Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs, which has caused markets to plummet and triggered new recession warnings for the world’s largest economy.

US stock losses were calculated at more than $US2.5 trillion ($4 trillion) on Thursday, local time, with America's major indexes on track for their largest falls since the COVID shock of March 2020, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

But the US president insists America is "healing" after his decision to place new tariffs, ranging from 10 per cent to 49 per cent, on almost all imports.

"The operation is over!" Mr Trump wrote in an all-caps post on social media on Thursday.

"The patient lived, and is healing. The prognosis is that the patient will be far stronger, bigger, better, and more resilient than ever before."

The S&P 500, which is considered Wall Street's main measure of health, was down 4 per cent in midday trading, local time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 major companies, fell more than 3 per cent. And the Nasdaq Composite, which includes all stocks on the Nasdaq exchange, was down more than 5 per cent.

"This was the first bullet thrown in this trade war and it could get nasty," said Elias Haddad, a senior markets strategist at investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman.

"That is spooking investors.

"We could see the correction bottom out when we have firm evidence that we're not falling into recession."

The response to the tariffs is a stark shift from just a few months ago, when the promise of business-friendly policies under the Trump administration propelled US stocks to record highs.

Everything from crude oil, to big tech stocks, to the value of the US dollar fell.

Smaller companies were among the worst hit. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks dropped 5.9 per cent, putting it more than 20 per cent below its record.

Concern and uncertainty around Mr Trump's looming tariffs had already pulled the S&P 500, which tracks the US's top 500 publicly traded companies, 10 per cent below its all time high.

But Mr Trump still managed to surprise investors with "the worst case scenario for tariffs", according to Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment officer at US wealth management firm Sanctuary Wealth.

World leaders are now working out how to deal with America's turn back to protectionism. Europe is vowing to take unified retaliatory measures.

Australia, which avoided tariffs beyond the 10 per cent minimum, says it won't implement retaliatory counter-tariffs. Instead, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined a five-point response plan, and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he largely supports it.

