U.S. military destroys 2 Houthi drones, 3 missiles in Yemen: central command

The U.S. military has destroyed two drones and a ground control station, and three anti-ship cruise missiles, in strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in the past 24 hours, said the Central Command on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua .



"These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," it said on X, formerly Twitter.There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen.In a statement on Wednesday, the Houthis said that they launched drones and missile attacks against two U.S. warships in the Gulf of Aden and another vessel in the Red Sea, claiming the hits were accurate.The U.S. did not comment on the Houthi claims.Since last November, the Houthi group has been targeting ships it claims linked to Israel to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.In response, the U.S.-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.

