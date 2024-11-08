US military drone downs in southern Somalia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US African Command (AFRICOM) confirmed on Friday that a US military drone crashed earlier this week in southern Somalia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

In a statement on X, Africom said that on Tuesday, a U.S. Army-operated MQ-1C crashed at approximately 12.40 pm local time (0940GMT) in southern Somalia.It said an investigation is ongoing, although the crash does not appear to be the result of any attempt to shoot down the aircraft.Somalia is known for a years-long series of terrorist attacks, especially by al-Shabaab, a group linked to al-Qaeda.

