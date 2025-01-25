US military planes carry expelled migrants arrives in Guatemala
Handout picture released by Guatemalan Migration Institute shows Guatemalan migrants descending from an US military plane after being deported from US on January 24, 2025. (Photo by Handout / Guatemalan Migration Institute / AFP)
US military planes carrying dozens of expelled migrants arrived in Guatemala, authorities said Friday, as President Donald Trump moved to crack down on illegal immigration.A total of 265 Guatemalans arrived on three flights -- two operated by the military, and one a charter, the Central American country's migration institute said, updating earlier figures, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
Washington also sent four deportation flights to Mexico on Thursday, the White House press secretary said on X, despite multiple US media reports that authorities there had turned at least one plane back.
The Mexican government has not confirmed either the arrival of flights or any agreement to receive a specific number of planes with deportees.
But Mexico's foreign ministry said Friday it was ready to work with Washington over the deportation of its citizens, saying the country would "always accept the arrival of Mexicans to our territory with open arms."
The flights came as the White House said it had arrested more than a thousand people in two days with hundreds deported by military aircraft, saying that "the largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway."
Some 538 illegal immigrant "criminals" were arrested Thursday, it said, followed by another 593 on Friday.
By comparison, under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden deportation flights were carried out regularly, with a total of 270,000 deportations in 2024 -- a 10-year record -- and 113,400 arrests, making an average of 310 per day.