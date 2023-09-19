US national debt surpasses $33 trillion for the first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States national debt exceeded $33 trillion for the first time, according to the information released by the US Department of the Treasury, News.Az reports citing TASS.

This is a record-breaking figure for the US public debt. On June 16, it exceeded $32 trillion.

In January, the US government debt ceiling, set at $31.4 trillion, was exceeded. After this, the country's Department of the Treasury was forced to use emergency measures to continue its financial operations. On June 3, US President Joe Biden signed a bill passed earlier by the Congress to raise the national debt ceiling. The move, which, according to the president, allowed the country to avoid an economic crisis and collapse, was adopted by the Senate on June 1.

