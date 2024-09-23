+ ↺ − 16 px

High-ranking American officials are participating in the elections in Georgia instead of the opposition, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze told journalists, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

"In Georgia, high-ranking officials from the United States of America are participating in the elections instead of the opposition," he emphasized.According to Kaladze, interference in the parliamentary elections in Georgia by foreign forces is categorically unacceptable.Previously, member of the parliamentary majority Givi Mikanadze stated during a briefing that American sanctions against Tbilisi ahead of the parliamentary elections in Georgia in October are interference by a foreign force in the electoral process.As Mikanadze noted, the sanctions are an attempt to influence the will of Georgian voters.

